Kit Malthouse benefits in cabinet reshuffle

KIT Malthouse, the MP for North West Hampshire has been given a junior minister role at the Department for Work and Pensions in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The former Deputy Mayor of London, becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Work and Pensions.

He has replaced Baroness Buscombe, the former government whip in the role.

The reshuffle has also seen the MP for Reading West, Alok Sharma, switch departments.

Mr Sharma was named as housing minister following last year's election but was today appointed as minister of state for employment.