IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire councillors have discussed failings at one of its care homes. 

In other news, despite making £1m of cuts a district councillor has said more need to be made this year.

Plus, parents have pleaded with Theale Parish Council to enable a new primary school to be built in the village. 

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council has said that vital funding to redevelop a site in Newbury will not be lost.  

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a knacker's yard is to be built in the valley of the racehorse. 

In Thatcham this week, town councillors clash over the latest cuts to services. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a controversial housing development in Pamber Heath is approved by the council and the Baughurst Post Office closes its doors.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

