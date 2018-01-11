Third time lucky?

BOSSES at The Vault in Newbury insist the new nightclub will finally open – “for definite” – tomorrow, after two failed attempts in December.

Management at the venue posted a message on social media confirming the rescheduled grand opening.

The club – based at the Kennet Shopping centre – has disappointed revellers twice so far, with the first opening night cancelled when bosses failed to secure a licence to sell alcohol in time.

The second attempt was then scuppered after security staff pulled out at the last minute.

Writing on The Vault club’s Facebook page, a statement reads: “Well ladies and gents, we can now announce that we will be opening our doors for definite on Friday, Jan 12, with, we are happy to say, a full license and security team.”

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News in December, Andy Anderson, of Big Fish Clubs UK Ltd, said the intention was for the club to become a permanent fixture in the town.

The venue has stood empty since Liquid closed down in September 2011.

The closure was preceded by an application, made by the police, to review the club’s premises licence, following an incident in which several people were evicted from the club on a night when drinks were marked down to 80p a shot, and they fought with police.