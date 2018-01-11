Elderly woman robbed of handbag in Newbury

AN elderly woman was robbed of her handbag in what police are describing as a "very distressing" incident in Newbury last Thursday.

The 73-year-old victim was walking along Racecourse Road at 6.50pm and reportedly on her way to a church meeting when she was approached from behind by a man.

The man grabbed her handbag strap and the force of doing so pulled the victim to the ground.

While on the ground the victim tried to shout for help to passers-by. The offender managed to pull the bag from the victim and ran off over Stroud Green towards Nightingales Estate.

The victim was not injured. Her black fabric bag was stolen during the incident which contained cash and bank cards.

The offender is a man wearing dark clothes and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Turner, based at Newbury police station, said: “This incident occurred at a busy time of the day in a busy area of Newbury.

"It was a very distressing incident for the victim and we are working to locate those responsible.

“If you saw this incident, or have any information relating to it which you think could help our investigation, please get in touch.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180003880', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.