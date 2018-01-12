Home-Start is seeking trustees

HOME-Start West Berkshire is hoping to recruit new trustees to help strengthen its board.

Currently, there are eight trustees and the charity hopes to swell those numbers to 12.

The new trustees will become ambassadors for the charity and need to be able to work closely with the chair and scheme manager to ensure the organisation continues to grow.

Ideally, they should already have experience of being part of a successful board and will have a comprehensive understanding of the charity sector, as well as personal experience or knowledge of the difficulties some families face in raising children.

The expected time commitment will be between six to eight hours a month, which includes six evening meetings a year.

Home-Start is facing a number of financial challenges and needs to become more sustainable, and is considering opening a charity shop. The new trustee should be full of ideas on how to face these new challenges.

Home-Start West Berkshire is a family support charity working to improve the lives of children.

It offers a variety of services, including recruiting and training volunteers to visit families at home to delivering groups to alleviate postnatal depression.