Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

THAMES Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a woman who may have vital information in connection with a theft in Newbury.

The incident took place around 3.40pm on Thursday, December 21 at Boots in Northbrook Street.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, left a black leather purse containing a large amount of cash on a seat in the shop.

The offender, whom saw the victim leave, sat down on the seat and searched through the purse.

The offender then placed the purse into a baby’s pushchair that she was pushing before leaving the shop.

Investigating officer, PC Gary Hemmings based at the Investigation Hub in Newbury, said: “I am keen to speak to the woman in these CCTV images, as she may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this woman, or has any information relating to this incident, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference '43170378382'. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”