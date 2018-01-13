go

John has a mountain to climb, literally

A Newbury man will climb Kilimanjaro for charity

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

John has a mountain to climb, literally

A NEWBURY man will be climbing Kilimanjaro in September to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. 

John Black, 58, who lives in Speenhamland Court, will be taking the Lemosho route up Kilimanjaro, climbing to a height of 5,800 metres above sea level.  

Mr Black said: “I have started training and hope to complete the walk successfully.”

Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa’s highest mountain and the climb will take approximately eight days to complete. Mr Black will be walking between three and 15 hours per day.  

In 2007 he walked the Inca Trail in Peru – its highest point being 4,200 metres above sea level. 

If you would like to donate, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-black16

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Diamond Tap to become Walkabout sports bar

Diamond Tap to become Walkabout sports bar

Newbury man pleads guilty to GBH charge

Newbury man pleads guilty to GBH charge

Case adjourned... because accused wouldn't put his clothes on

Court

Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

News

John has a mountain to climb, literally
News

John has a mountain to climb, literally

A Newbury man will climb Kilimanjaro for charity

 
Newbury MP alerts police to menacing letter
News

Newbury MP alerts police to menacing letter

Threat to harm Richard Benyon's family 'crossed the line'

 
News

Parents make impassioned plea to parish council over new school in Theale

 
News

'County Lines' drug dealer sentenced to two years

 
News

Gotcha... (allegedly)

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33