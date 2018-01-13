John has a mountain to climb, literally

A NEWBURY man will be climbing Kilimanjaro in September to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Black, 58, who lives in Speenhamland Court, will be taking the Lemosho route up Kilimanjaro, climbing to a height of 5,800 metres above sea level.

Mr Black said: “I have started training and hope to complete the walk successfully.”

Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa’s highest mountain and the climb will take approximately eight days to complete. Mr Black will be walking between three and 15 hours per day.

In 2007 he walked the Inca Trail in Peru – its highest point being 4,200 metres above sea level.

If you would like to donate, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-black16