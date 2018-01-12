Gotcha........allegedly.

POLICE have said they are “no longer appealing for information” in the search for missing drugs baron Adrian John Tarft.

Tarft was reportedly arrested in a police operation (pictured) in Maynard Close, Thatcham, on Tuesday, January 9, at around 3pm.

Asked to confirm this, a spokeswoman for the force, Hannah Jones, said only: “Thames Valley Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a fail-to-appear warrant.”

However, she added: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Adrian Tarft, from Newbury.”

Tarft was tried in August for operating a ‘drug deals on wheels’ business from the back of his white Ford van.

But the 37-year-old father-of-five went on the run during his trial.

He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on September 18.

Tarft then taunted detectives with cheeky updates on his social meda Facebook page.