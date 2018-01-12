go

Gotcha... (allegedly)

Police 'no longer seeking' runaway drug baron

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Gotcha........allegedly.

POLICE have said they are “no longer appealing for information” in the search for missing drugs baron Adrian John Tarft.

Tarft was reportedly arrested in a police operation (pictured) in Maynard Close, Thatcham, on Tuesday, January 9, at around 3pm.

Asked to confirm this, a spokeswoman for the force, Hannah Jones, said only: “Thames Valley Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a fail-to-appear warrant.”

However, she added: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Adrian Tarft, from Newbury.”

Tarft was tried in August for operating a ‘drug deals on wheels’ business from the back of his white Ford van.

But the 37-year-old father-of-five went on the run during his trial.

He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on September 18.

Tarft then taunted detectives with cheeky updates on his social meda Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Diamond Tap to become Walkabout sports bar

Diamond Tap to become Walkabout sports bar

Newbury man pleads guilty to GBH charge

Newbury man pleads guilty to GBH charge

Case adjourned... because accused wouldn't put his clothes on

Court

The Vault proving difficult to get open

The Vault proving difficult to get open

News

Gotcha........allegedly.
News

Gotcha... (allegedly)

Police 'no longer seeking' runaway drug baron

 
Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store
News

Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

Do you recognise this woman?

3comments

 
News

Home-Start is seeking trustees

 
News

Hutton Close redevelopment given green light by council

 
News

Council to transfer half of Newbury's Waterside Centre to youth charity

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33