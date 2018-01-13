go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance Lottery results

Week 478

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MR P RUSSELL, SWINDON

£250

MRS JENNIE FRY, CHESHAM


£25

C MCCALL, SLOUGH
MRS M THOMAS, WANTAGE
MISS TRACY PUSHONG, AYLESBURY
MISS KATHERINE HAYES, READING
MRS PV KNAPPETT, BICESTER
MR GEOFFREY GODDARD, KIDLINGTON
MRS G ROBERTS, READING
MRS S SEXTON, READING
MRS B BURKE, BEACONSFIELD

