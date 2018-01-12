'County Lines' drug dealer sentenced to two years

A drug dealer from the north east of England has been sentenced to two years in prison after police found him in possession of heroin and cocaine during a stop and search in Greenham.

Wasim Hussain, aged 21, was involved in transporting the drugs from London to Newbury and following his arrest pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Hussain, of Mulgrave Road, Middlesborough, was initially arrested following a stop and search in Greenham on Thursday, June 22.

Further investigation found that Hussain was linked to “County Lines” drug dealing, which involves the organised transporting of drugs from London into areas such as Newbury.

Following his arrest Hussain was charged by postal notification on September 22, and attended Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (January 10) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the same day.

Investigating officer, PC James Botto, based at Newbury police station, said: “This case is another example of county line drug dealing and the conviction shows how Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution service are committed to investigating such offences and bringing offenders to justice.

“No matter what the level of involvement is regarding drug supply the authorities will seek to prosecute. In this case Hussain was transporting drugs into Newbury from the London area for others to sell. Without this courier service there would be no supply and the conviction reflects the seriousness of his actions."