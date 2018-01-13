Newbury drug dealer sentenced to two years behind bars

A DRUG dealer arrested in Newbury has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars.

Christopher Finch, aged 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Finch, of Cheney Manor Road, Swindon was arrested in Newbury on May 12 and charged by postal notification on October 20.

He attended Reading Crown court on Wednesday (January 10) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the same day.

Investigating officer, PC James Botto, based at Newbury police station, said: “Finch told the court that he only dealt drugs to a close group of friends. However drug dealing is drug dealing and the severity of sentence reflects this. Thames Valley Police are committed to protecting the community and prosecuting such offences.”