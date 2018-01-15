go

Dogs Trust re-open their doors

Refurbished centre to reopen

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Dog's Trust re-open their doors

DOGS Trust Newbury is holding a grand re-opening of its rehoming centre on Thursday next week. 

Guests will include Dogs Trust chief executive Adrian Burder, Dogs Trust chairman Graeme Robertson, the deputy mayor of Newbury, Councillor Margo Payne, staff and volunteers of Dogs Trust Newbury and pupils from Welford and Wickham Primary School. 

And of course some VIPs  – very important pooches, will also be there on Thursday, January 18.

The day will include a parade of rescue dogs, showcasing different dogs from Dogs Trust Newbury, who are looking for homes.

Ex-rescue dog, terrier Ruby, who was adopted by Mr Burder in 2016, will officially open the rehoming centre by pulling the ribbon.

Dog’s Trust Newbury opened in 1974 and has recently undergone a state-of-the-art rebuild and refurbishment.

It cares for 400 dogs each year and provides them with training and behaviour facilities, underfloor heating, fully air-conditioned kennels and eight all-weather exercise paddocks.

Dogs Trust will never put a healthy dog to sleep and is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

Please note this is not a public event, and is by invite only. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

Police appeal following purse theft in Newbury store

Case adjourned... because accused wouldn't put his clothes on

Court

Gotcha... (allegedly)

Gotcha........allegedly.

Elderly woman robbed of handbag in Newbury

Elderly woman robbed of handbag in Newbury

News

Funeral of popular policeman to be held in Pangbourne this week
News

Funeral of "hugely respected" policeman to be held in Pangbourne this week

Pc James Dixon was killed while on duty last month

 
Dog's Trust re-open their doors
News

Dog's Trust re-open their doors

Refurbished centre to reopen

 
News

Councillors query approval of Tull Way development

 
News

Care bosses insist they were not aware of failings at Newbury care home

 
News

District councillor to resign from parish over school row

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33