Dogs Trust re-open their doors

DOGS Trust Newbury is holding a grand re-opening of its rehoming centre on Thursday next week.

Guests will include Dogs Trust chief executive Adrian Burder, Dogs Trust chairman Graeme Robertson, the deputy mayor of Newbury, Councillor Margo Payne, staff and volunteers of Dogs Trust Newbury and pupils from Welford and Wickham Primary School.

And of course some VIPs – very important pooches, will also be there on Thursday, January 18.

The day will include a parade of rescue dogs, showcasing different dogs from Dogs Trust Newbury, who are looking for homes.

Ex-rescue dog, terrier Ruby, who was adopted by Mr Burder in 2016, will officially open the rehoming centre by pulling the ribbon.

Dog’s Trust Newbury opened in 1974 and has recently undergone a state-of-the-art rebuild and refurbishment.

It cares for 400 dogs each year and provides them with training and behaviour facilities, underfloor heating, fully air-conditioned kennels and eight all-weather exercise paddocks.

Dogs Trust will never put a healthy dog to sleep and is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

Please note this is not a public event, and is by invite only.