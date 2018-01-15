Funeral of "hugely respected" policeman to be held in Pangbourne this week

THE funeral of a policeman from Thatcham who was killed in the line of duty will be held in West Berkshire this week.

Pc James Dixon was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A4 in Hare Hatch, near Twyford, on Tuesday, December 5.

A passenger in the car, a 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin, was also killed in the crash and the female driver of the vehicle received hospital treatment.

Pc Dixon lived in Thompson Drive, Thatcham, with his wife Sam and was based at Loddon Valley Police Station.

A tribute released by Mrs Dixon and Pc Dixon’s family said: “James, or Dixie as he was better known by many, was a fantastic husband, son, brother, friend and colleague. Words cannot describe the loss that we all feel right now.

“He not only was a great guy, but he was one of the proudest police officers around.

“We will never be able to fill the hole that he leaves behind, but he will forever be in our hearts and memories for ever and always. Xxxxx”

Thames Valley Police has announced that Pc Dixon’s funeral will be held at Saint James the Less Church in Pangbourne at 11.30am on Thursday, January 18.

Around 500 mourners are expected to attend the service for the popular policeman and traffic in and around the village is expected to be heavy during the morning.

Pc Dixon had served with Thames Valley Police for 18 years in roles ranging from local policing, intelligence and specialist operations.

His work with the roads policing unit led to him appearing on Sky TV’s Road Wars series.

Thames Valley Police chief constable Francis Habgood said that Pc Dixon was “a hugely respected officer”.

He said: “In policing we often talk about the strength and importance of the police family and that is never more so as we share in the pain of loss and offer support to one another at this time of need.

“I also extend our thanks to our communities and other agencies for the many messages of condolences we have received.

“Our thoughts remain with Pc Dixon’s family and friends, as well as those of the 91-year-old woman, at this very difficult time.”

Thames Valley Police has referred the collision to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which has begun an investigation.

Pangbourne Hill will be closed on the day of the funeral from about 10am until the commencement of the church service which is expected to finish at 1.30pm.

A park and ride service for Thames Valley Police officers and staff will be in place, which the force said would hopefully elevate any strain on parking in the village.

A police operation will be in place on the day to minimise the impact to the local community while supporting the safety of the large number of mourners.

The force said that there may be a larger than usual police presence during the day, including officers escorting the funeral cortege in a ceremonial capacity.