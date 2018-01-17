go

Winds of up 80mph predicted to hit West Berkshire tonight

Met Office issues weather warning and says travel disruption and power cuts are possible

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Warning of high winds tomorrow still in place

WINDS of up to 80mph are expected to hit West Berkshire tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South of England between 9pm this evening and 11am tomorrow (Thurs) and say that travel disruption and power cuts are possible.

On it's website, the Met Office states: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by late morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings. In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

It goes on to say: "During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places.

"The location of the most damaging winds is still uncertain, although parts of northwest England and north Wales currently look most likely.

"The strongest winds may then transfer to eastern parts of England by the morning. Some southern parts could still miss the worst of the conditions.

"Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, which could also be combined with a temporary thaw of lying snow in the north, leading to some surface water flooding in places."

Winds of up 80mph predicted to hit West Berkshire tonight
