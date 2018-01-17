Man left shaken after bones were broken in Newbury assault

A man was left with broken bones following an assault in Newbury.

The 55-year-old was walking in Craven Road when two men approached him and tried to start a conversation.

The victim, who did not know the men, ignored them and continued walking along the road.

But he was pushed from behind and scraped his face on the ground when he fell.

Both men are described as white and aged between 16 and 20 years old, wearing dark clothing, hoodies and baseball caps.

A man driving past the incident stopped his car and attempted to chase the men along Craven Road.

A woman also got out of the car and helped the victim back to his feet.

Details of the man, woman and vehicles are unknown at this stage.

The victim was treated at the West Berkshire Community Hospital for two broken bones in his hand and has since been discharged from hospital.

The assault occurred between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, January 13.

Investigating officer, PC Jessica Lodge, said: “I am appealing for the two members of the public who assisted the victim to come forward, as they may have information vital to our investigation.

“The victim has been left shaken following this incident.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency telephone number, on 101, quoting reference 43180014455.

"Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”