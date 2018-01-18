go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, Newbury's homeless shelter has had to turn people away. 

In other news, a woman who was the victim of an online dating scam took her own life.

Plus, a developer has given an update on the London Road Industrial Estate.

Meanwhile, we speak to the owner of a popular burger bar about its future.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council has been accused of corruption over a housing scheme.  

In Thatcham this week, alternative uses for Thatcham's public toilets have been mooted.

And on the Hampshire pages, Pamber Heath controversial Cattery approved.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

