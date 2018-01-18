Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

A WOLF has escaped in Beenham after howling winds caused damage to a sanctuary in Beenham overnight.

Police say they have sight of the animal and are working with the sanctuary to detain it.

Officers were outside Beenham School this morning to ensure children arrived safely and have advised members of the public not to approach the wolf.

Beenham resident Tony Roe, who owns Tony Roe Solicitors in Theale, said: "I just took my son to school and there was a police officer outside the gate.

"I asked why they were there and she said a wolf had escaped because the wind had damaged the sanctuary.

"There is no panic or worry in the village as far as I can see. The sanctuary has been there for years, we all support it and even the school kids have an emblem of a wolf on their jumpers.

"I am sure they [the sanctuary] have got protocols in place for dealing with this sort of thing when it occurs.

"We live close to the sanctuary and we have seen nothing. We hope that the wolf is found and captured safely."

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, Hannah Jones, said: "Our officers are currently in Beenham after receiving a call around 8am this morning from a member of the public that a wolf had escaped from a sanctuary in Picklepythe Lane.

"We have sight of the wolf and are working with the staff at the sanctuary to detain it.

"Residents will see an increased police presence in the village and are advised not to approach the wolf."