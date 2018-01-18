Escaped wolf spotted outside two West Berkshire schools

A WOLF which escaped from a sanctuary in Beenham has been spotted outside two West Berkshire schools this morning.

As these exclusive photographs, taken by NWN photographer Phil Cannings, show police are still in pursuit of the animal.

The animal was spotted by Olly Warner and his colleague Mike who were working on farmland in Cold Ash at around 10am.

The 21-year-old told NewburyToday: "I was down in the woods planting trees when I saw Mike running up the hill.

"He said 'there's a wolf out and we have to leave the wood, come on!'

"We got out a bit quick."

Mr Warner said that police on the scene had told him that they had been tracking the animal for 30 to 40 minutes at the time that he reported it.

A police helicopter has been dispatched to help locate the animal, which is leading officers on a chase through the West Berkshire countryside.

The pursuit team then dashed to Hermitage Road after the wolf had been spotted on land belonging to Downe House School.

The police chopper next moved to circle dense woodland between Curridge and Cold Ash.

Staff at Dallas Autos in Long Lane told NewburyToday that they had seen the wolf jump over a 4ft fenceline close to their property before running up into the woodland.

A police spotter was stationed on the edge of the woodland as the helicopter circled overhead, as alarms from the private girls school could be heard in the distance.

Officers had also set up lookout positions in the Red Shute Hill industrial estate and peoples' properties as they tried to flush the animal out.

The wolf was last spotted close to Curridge Primary School at 1pm.

Two Pcsos were stationed outside the school and the police helicopter was hovering directly above the school when NewburyToday arrived.

More to follow.