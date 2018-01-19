This joint marathon was jumpin'

Charge for garden waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...
MORE than 60 people took part in Newbury’s first jumping marathon, at Newbury College, on Sunday.
A total of 46 completed the whole three-hour session.
The mini-trampoline keep-fit trend marathon was organised by JUMP-IN-Newbury and saw nine teachers from across the UK, Hungary and Slovakia mentor the 64 participants.
Iga Turowska, from Newbury, stayed the full three hours and said: “Trampolining is awesome.
“It’s so different to the normal gym workout.
“Today’s marathon was an amazing event.
“I met lots of different trainers from Europe and honestly I didn’t believe I could do all three hours.
“The fantastic atmosphere really pushed me on and made it possible.”
Another participant, Wendy Andresen, added: “After the usual post-Christmas slump, yesterday’s trampolining marathon was the best way to kickstart start my strong and healthy New Year.”
Each instructor ran a 20-minute routine including jumping tabata – a workout of short bursts of high-intensity jumping, followed by a 10-second rest period.
Alice Prazakova, from JUMP-IN-Newbury, said: “The aim of the jumping marathon is to encourage people to start doing more exercise, get fit and healthy, but have fun at the same time.
“It is a great motivation to push yourself to the limit, release adrenalin and get rid of stress.”
Classes run every week at Jump-In Newbury on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at The Phoenix Centre, Newbury.
Visit www.jumpingmoni.com
