This joint marathon was jumpin'

MORE than 60 people took part in Newbury’s first jumping marathon, at Newbury College, on Sunday.

A total of 46 completed the whole three-hour session. 

The mini-trampoline keep-fit trend marathon was organised by JUMP-IN-Newbury and saw nine teachers from across the UK, Hungary and Slovakia mentor the 64 participants.

Iga Turowska, from Newbury, stayed the full three hours and said: “Trampolining is awesome. 

“It’s so different to the normal gym workout.

“Today’s marathon was an amazing event.

“I met lots of different trainers from Europe and honestly I didn’t believe I could do all three hours. 

“The fantastic atmosphere really pushed me on and made it possible.”

Another participant, Wendy Andresen, added: “After the usual post-Christmas slump, yesterday’s trampolining marathon was the best way to kickstart start my strong and healthy New Year.”

Each instructor ran a 20-minute routine including jumping tabata – a workout of short bursts of high-intensity jumping, followed by a 10-second rest period. 

Alice Prazakova, from JUMP-IN-Newbury, said: “The aim of the jumping marathon is to encourage people to start doing more exercise, get fit and healthy, but have fun at the same time.

“It is a great motivation to push yourself to the limit, release adrenalin and get rid of stress.”

Classes run every week at Jump-In Newbury on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at The Phoenix Centre, Newbury.

Visit www.jumpingmoni.com 

