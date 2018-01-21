go

War medals go under the hammer

Kingsclere veteran's medals to be sold at auction

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

War medals go under the hammer

BOER War and First World War medals belonging to a Kingsclere resident have travelled 6,000 miles from South Africa to a Newbury auction house. 

The medals were awarded to Major George Hereward Cardew, who fought in both wars.

The two lots are made up of his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Military CBE neck badge  – which he was awarded in 1919 – and is estimated to sell for between £250 and £350.

The second lot comprises his Distuguished Service Order, Queen’s South Africa medal with four clasps, King’s South Africa medal with two clasps from the Boer War, and the Victory and the War medal awarded during the First World War.

This lot is thought to be worth between £5,000 and £6,000.

Major Cardew was born in Kingsclere on January 3, 1861, and joined the army as a lieutenant in the 18th Hussars on August 9, 1882. 

He married Emmeline Marian in 1888 and they had one son.

George Cardew died in January 1949, aged 88.

His current descendents live in Kwazulu Natal, South Africa. 

They have flown the medals to Special Auction Services in Newbury for a sale on February 6.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Man left shaken after bones were broken in Newbury assault

Man left shaken after bones were broken in assault

Charge for garden waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...

Charge for green waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...

News

War medals go under the hammer
News

War medals go under the hammer

Kingsclere veteran's medals to be sold at auction

 
Final changes to West Berkshire wards announced
News

Final changes to West Berkshire wards announced

New political map reduces number of councillors to 43 and wards to 24

 
News

Woman died four weeks after crash

 
Business

West Berkshire joins new £1.7m Smart City Cluster

2comments

 
News

Inspired by remarkable young carers

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33