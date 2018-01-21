War medals go under the hammer

BOER War and First World War medals belonging to a Kingsclere resident have travelled 6,000 miles from South Africa to a Newbury auction house.

The medals were awarded to Major George Hereward Cardew, who fought in both wars.

The two lots are made up of his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Military CBE neck badge – which he was awarded in 1919 – and is estimated to sell for between £250 and £350.

The second lot comprises his Distuguished Service Order, Queen’s South Africa medal with four clasps, King’s South Africa medal with two clasps from the Boer War, and the Victory and the War medal awarded during the First World War.

This lot is thought to be worth between £5,000 and £6,000.

Major Cardew was born in Kingsclere on January 3, 1861, and joined the army as a lieutenant in the 18th Hussars on August 9, 1882.

He married Emmeline Marian in 1888 and they had one son.

George Cardew died in January 1949, aged 88.

His current descendents live in Kwazulu Natal, South Africa.

They have flown the medals to Special Auction Services in Newbury for a sale on February 6.