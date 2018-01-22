Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

THREE horses were killed after they were struck by lorries on the M4 near Hungerford this morning, Monday, January 22.



Thames Valley Police’s roads unit said on social media at 6.16am that two vehicles were involved.



They added: “Two further horses located further down the road, thankfully off the motorway safe and well. Lane 3 closure in place whilst the horses/vehicles are recovered.”



It is the second incident involving a horse fatality on the M4 in the area this month.



On January 15 a horse was killed in a collision after it escaped onto the carriageway near Membury Services.

That incident involved five vehicles.