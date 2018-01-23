Bike racing to the Max

A 10-YEAR-OLD off-road motorcyclist has bagged his West Berkshire school a £100 donation after being crowned national champion for the fourth year in a row.

Motorbike maestro Max Perry was the second-youngest competitor in his age group when he sped his way to success at the Junior Grasstrack British Championship late last year.

The Welford and Wickham pupil was awarded £100 by the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) for his achievement, to be donated to the school.

The young rider presented the cheque to executive headteacher Katie Dickens during a recent assembly in front of the whole school.

The money will be used to go towards new play equipment.

Motorcycle grasstrack is a form of racing which typically takes place on a flat track consisting of two straights and two bends, usually constructed in a field.

Max was competing against riders aged from nine to 13 at the championships, held in Chelmsford, Essex.

He is now training on his 125cc speedway bike ahead of the new grasstrack season, which sees him traveling all over the UK.

Max is currently looking for sponsorship for the 2018 race season.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring the talented young racer, contact robertperry@btinternet.com or visit www.maxperryracing.com