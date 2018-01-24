go

Former Chieveley man feared dead in Ecuador kayaking accident

Adam Vaughan is missing following flash floods

A FORMER Chieveley man is feared dead after being caught up in flash floods while kayaking in Ecuador.

Adam Vaughan, 22, has not been seen after being swept away in powerful rapids on the Rio Abanico in the Ecuadorian jungle on Saturday.

Two members of Mr Vaughan's five-strong group, David Higgins, 26, and Alexander MacGourty, 19, both from Ireland, have been confirmed dead.

The other two members of the group Joaquin Meneses, 18, and American Jeremiath Stewart, were both rescued.

Mr Vaughan's family posted a message on UK Kayakers Facebook yesterday (Monday): "Adam was involved in a tragic Kayak accident in Ecuador.

"He, along with three other experienced kayakers lost their lives when they were caught in a flash storm while attempting the first descent of a river.

"We will let you know more information as we receive it."

"If you know anything more about what happened, or have recent memories/photos/videos of Adam's time in Ecuador then please send us a message

"With love to all his friends."

Mr Vaughan had moved to Cardiff to study Spanish Language, graduating last summer.

Local press reports say more than 100 rescuers have been involved in the search for survivors. 

