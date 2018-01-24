Two people killed in crash involving police car

Charge for garden waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...
TWO people have died in a collision involving a police car in Calcot.
The crash, between the police vehicle and another car, occurred at the Mill Lane junction with the A4 at 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday)
The driver and passenger of the car were killed in the crash and their next of kin have been informed.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has begun an investigation.
