Two women killed in collision involving police car

TWO elderly women have been killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Calcot.

The women, aged 88 and 87, were killed when their car was involved in a collision with an unmarked police dog vehicle on the A4 close to the Mill Lane junction at 3.50pm on Tuesday.

Both women are from the Slough area.

Their next of kin have been informed.

Thames Valley Police has referred the collision to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has begun an investigation.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Calcot, Reading yesterday.

"Two women sadly died following the collision which involved a car and a Thames Valley Police vehicle in Bath Road.

"The investigation follows a mandatory referral from Thames Valley Police and IOPC investigators have been deployed to the scene and post incident procedures.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the road was closed for about six hours.

Information from the IOPC said it believed that the women's car had turned out of the Calcot Park Golf Course onto the A4 when the crash occurred.

The police vehicle was responding to an emergency call and had its blue lights on, however, the IOPC said it was collecting information as to whether the vehicle's sirens were on.

It is also collecting CCTV footage and wants any witnesses to contact them.