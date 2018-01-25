go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a former Downs School student is missing, feared dead after being caught in flash floods while kayaking in Ecuador.  

In other news, the riotous aftermath of an illegal West Berkshire rave is recounted in court.

Plus, schools services for vulnerable pupils are once again set to be slashed as West Berkshire Council battles to bring its high-needs budget under control.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help victims of a house fire.  

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a drink-driver who had an unsecured toddler on board faces justice.

Plus, we report on whether the town needs a Neighbourhood Plan to wrest some control back from West Berkshire Council.

In Thatcham this week, find out if your town tax bill is going up again.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Two women killed in collision involving police car

Two women killed in collision involving police car

Missing Bristol man 'seen' in Newbury

Oscar Kolkowski

Rio's burger bar could be sold by April

Rio's could soon have new buyer as owner looks to 'slow down'

Home

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Home

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

West Berkshire cheerleaders banned from attending school prom if they attend world finals

Burghfield school says absence cannot be authorised

 
News

The bright future of the Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

'Landmark' year for train travel in Newbury - once line work is completed

1comment

 
News

Accident on A34 causes delays

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33