IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a former Downs School student is missing, feared dead after being caught in flash floods while kayaking in Ecuador.

In other news, the riotous aftermath of an illegal West Berkshire rave is recounted in court.

Plus, schools services for vulnerable pupils are once again set to be slashed as West Berkshire Council battles to bring its high-needs budget under control.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help victims of a house fire.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a drink-driver who had an unsecured toddler on board faces justice.

Plus, we report on whether the town needs a Neighbourhood Plan to wrest some control back from West Berkshire Council.

In Thatcham this week, find out if your town tax bill is going up again.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.