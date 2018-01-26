Caught red-handed with drugs in car

POLICE caught a Newbury man red-handed, surrounded by deal bags, after a tip-off from an alert member of the public.



Officers found Danny Peter Heap sitting in his car, parked in Newbury, with the Class B drug cannabis, Reading magistrates heard.

Hasrat Ali, prosecuting on Thursday, January 18, said: “Officers received a call from a member of the public about a suspicious vehicle parked in Oxford Street in Newbury.

“They attended the scene and found the defendant sitting in the passenger seat.

“There were a large number of unused deal bags, a set of scales and some cannabis behind the passenger seat.

“The driver and the defendant were both detained.”

Twenty-five-year-old Mr Heap, who lives at Hamilton Court, was taken to Newbury police station, where officers found more cannabis hidden in both his sock and his underwear, the court heard.

The cannabis was valued at £40 in total, magistrates were told.

Mr Heap answered “no comment” to questions put to him at the police station, the court heard.

However, he admitted possessing the Class B controlled drug on October 30 last year.

Mr Heap also has previous convictions for drugs offences, domestic violence, causing criminal damage, battery, threatening behaviour, being drunk and disorderly, assault and other public order offences.

In 2014, he became the first person in the Thames Valley to be issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he repeatedly flouted a Pub Watch edict banning him from 30 local licensed premises.

Andrew Port, defending, said: “He was in Reading Crown Court on January 5 for possessing [drugs] with intent to supply.

“He received a suspended prison sentence with 100 hours unpaid community work.

“This offence predates that.”

Mr Port told the court that his client was trying to get his life back on track and pointed out that he was already subject to the threat of having the prison sentence activated if he now re-offended.

Magistrates fined Mr Heap £50 and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

No order was made for costs because of Mr Heap’s limited means.