Police appeal for information on A34 crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A34 near Burghclere on Wednesday (24) afternoon which left a woman seriously injured.
A woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but no longer life-threatening injuries.
A 39-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in custody at this time.
The collision between a Volkswagon Golf and a Ford Fiesta happened on Wednesday at 3:15pm.
If you have any information about this incident or have dashcam footage from the area at the time, please call 101 quoting 44180031376.
