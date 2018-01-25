Police appeal for information on A34 crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A34 near Burghclere on Wednesday (24) afternoon which left a woman seriously injured.

A woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but no longer life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in custody at this time.

The collision between a Volkswagon Golf and a Ford Fiesta happened on Wednesday at 3:15pm.

If you have any information about this incident or have dashcam footage from the area at the time, please call 101 quoting 44180031376.