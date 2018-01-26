Sainsbury's plan to open a petrol station in Tadley

WORK to build a petrol station at Sainsbury’s in Tadley is set to start next year.

The supermarket giant recently submitted a planning application for two signposts for the new facility.

In April 2017, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council granted permission for Sainsbury’s to construct a four-pump station at the Old Kiln House on Silchester Road.

Sainsbury’s spokesman Angharad Lynch said: “This is planned for sometime next year, date to be decided as it is subject to a number of things, including planning.”

The application for the petrol station received no letters of objection and neither has the new application for two totem signs.

The two acrylic totem signs will advertise petrol prices and trading hours.

One will stand on the corner of Mulfords Hill and the other on Silchester Road at the entrance to the store.