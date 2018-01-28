Lurcher Johnny, 3, seeks the quiet life

THREE-year-old lurcher Johnny is looking for a quiet home with a female dog for company, where his gentle soul will be able to shine.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Gentle Johnny is a really sweet boy.

“He can take a little bit of time to gain confidence with new people, but once he knows you he enjoys a gentle fuss.

“He really enjoys the company of other dogs, especially females, so he would love to share his home with a lady canine friend who is calm, but confident, and help him to come out of himself.

“He enjoys going on quiet walks where he can stretch his legs in the great outdoors – but like a typical lurcher, he enjoys a lazy afternoon snooze too.

“He would prefer owners who are around for most of the day, initially, where any time left alone can be built up once he’s found his confidence.

“Johnny would like a quiet life, with patient owners who can give him time to adjust and settle in to family life.

“Given time and plenty of love, he’ll become a wonderful companion.”

Johnny could live with children aged 14 years and over who can give him the space he needs to settle.

If you are interested in giving Johnny a new home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit the website www.dogstrust.org.uk