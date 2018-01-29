Collection raises more than £1k for homeless

A CHARITY collection at a Newbury supermarket raised £1,400 for the homeless.

Around 16 volunteers from West Berkshire Homeless turned out at Waitrose in Oxford Road on Saturday.

And shoppers gave generously throughout the day to help the charity raise the funds to get rough sleepers off the streets and into permanent accommodation and employment.

The West Berkshire Homeless Night Shelter in Newbury has been running since December thanks to the efforts of the charity’s volunteers.

The shelter, which was running at capacity over the Christmas and New Year period, provides 13 beds for rough sleepers.

West Berkshire Homeless general secretary Erica Gassor said: “It was a brilliant day. There was lots of interest and it just shows how much passion there is in the Newbury area to help the homeless.”