Two local pubs pick West Berkshire Mencap as their chosen charity

TWO pubs have chosen West Berkshire Mencap as their charity of the year for 2018.

The Red House at Marsh Benham and the newly-renovated Castle in Donnington have organised a series of fundraising events plus ongoing support for the charity that helps people with learning disabilities.

The collaboration will see the pubs make a donation to the charity for each bottle of still or sparkling water sold at both locations, plus a pound from each sale of the ‘West Berkshire Mencap dish of the day’.

Additionally, there is a programme of events planned for the year including a regular fundraising dinner.

There will also be monthly quiz nights and these have already raised £213.

Chef patron Laurent Lebeau said: “We wanted to do something that would really benefit the local community.

“West Berkshire Mencap seemed a perfect fit, and their enthusiasm for our initiatives means we can maximise the funds raised.

“We are really looking forward to working with West Berkshire Mencap and raising as much money for them as we can.”

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive Leila Ferguson said: “We are so excited to be working with the Red House and its new sister pub The Castle in Newbury.

“The team at both locations has come up with some hugely inventive ideas and ways in which they can help us raise much-needed funds to help local people with learning disabilities and their families.

“As a food fan myself, I am delighted that we have struck up this partnership and can see great opportunities for working together and mutual support over the next 12 months and beyond.”

The Red House is run by Mr Lebeau and his team who have recently taken on The Castle pub in Donnington, which opened in November after refurbishment.