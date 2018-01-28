Special achievement award for Mortimer leukaemia patient

A MORTIMER leukaemia patient has been recognised with a special achievement award after raising £10,000 for a blood cancer charity.

Paul Carless was presented with the award by Bloodwise last week, in recognition of his outstanding dedication to raising funds and awareness for the charity.

The 49-year-old, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in December 2013, was presented with the award by Ann Bromley at the Bloodwise Sports Awards in London.

Mrs Bromley, who is celebrating 10 years in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, became firm friends with Mr Carless two years ago when they were both announced as Bloodwise Patient Ambassadors.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Carless has gone on to complete a host of sporting challenges, including the Blenheim Palace Triathlon, Prudential RideLondon and the Bloodwise London to Paris cycle ride.

Despite taking daily medication to manage his leukaemia, his grit and determination has seen him raise the five-figure sum for research into leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

He said: “I am very humbled to receive this award and I see this as something to encourage me to keep going, to keep fundraising until we have beaten blood cancer.

“Bloodwise has given me many opportunities to get involved in and the work they do directly affects me and other patients and their families. This award will act as a reminder of my gratitude to them for leading the way on research into blood cancer.”

Head of sports at Bloodwise Matt Lawley said: “We cannot do what we do and fund the lifesaving research without the continued support from those like Paul.

“His commitment, enthusiasm and positivity is unwavering, and it was our absolute pleasure to go some way in recognising this with the Special Achievement Award.”

Bloodwise has a host of sports events to get involved with.

Visit www.bloodwise.org.uk/ events-challenges to find out more.