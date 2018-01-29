Plans for 64-bed care home in Newbury are approved

PLANS for a new 64-bed care home in south Newbury have been approved by West Berkshire Council.

Castleoak Care Developments has been given the green light to develop the facility on land between the David Lloyd leisure centre and Falkland Surgery.

Council officers said the care home, which will be operated by Porthaven, should be encouraged as it would provide both economic and social benefits to Newbury.

Castleoak said that the home would provide a much-needed care facility for older people with heavily-dependent nursing and dementia needs.

The home will include provision for a full range of nursing, residential and dementia care services and a continuing pathway of care can be offered should residents’ needs change over time.

A report recommending approval to be given to the planning application states: “In economic terms, the application is to be encouraged since not only will the construction of the nursing home be of benefit, but the ongoing employment of care staff will also be of local benefit in terms of new jobs.

“In social terms, clearly meeting the ongoing need for new care home spaces is of benefit and hopefully, given local demand, visitors will not need to travel far to see relatives.

“In social recreational terms, the provision of replacement pitches is now resolved so this will be of neutral benefit, although it could be argued there will be some improvement in the new pitch facilities.”

The officer’s report said an increase on local parking pressures and vehicle flows would largely be off-peak, while visual impact would be “well contained”.

The ‘future-proofed’ home will include en-suite bedrooms and communal space, including a café, activity rooms, hairdressers, lounges, dining spaces and quiet rooms.

Documents assessing the need for the facility said that the number of people aged 65 and over within the home’s catchment is projected to increase by 5,576 by 2026.

Castleoak said that the home would help to meet the demand for care accommodation, contributing to the projected 1,012 beds needed by 2026.