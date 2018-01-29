go

87-year-old mugged in Tadley

Police are appealing for witnesses

Charlotte Booth

police

POLICE are appealing for information after a woman had her handbag snatched in Tadley on Thursday January 25.

The 87-year-old woman was walking in Blakes Lane at around 3pm when a male grabbed her bag and ran off.

The bag contained a purse with approximately £20 inside. The woman was not injured in the incident.

PC Samuel Godfrey said: “This took place in broad daylight in Blakes Lane, which is just off the busy Mulfords Hill.

“We’re hoping that someone saw what happened – if you did, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180033028 or people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

