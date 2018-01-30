Stable staff left homeless after tumble drier fire

A CROWDFUNDING page has been set up to try and raise £3,000 for the victims of a house fire in East Ilsley which was caused by a tumble dryer.

At around 6pm last Thursday, five fire crews were called to the fire at Church Side.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze had started on the ground floor and had spread to the first floor and the roof.

Three rooms were damaged by the smoke and the fire tore a hole through the roof of the building.

Five stable hands and apprentice jockeys, who work at trainer Hughie Morrison’s stables, live at the property, along with a number of pet dogs.

Fortunately no one was in the house at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The crowdfunding page states: “They have lost many of their belongings and, most importantly, their home for the foreseeable future.

“To help get them back on their feet, we have created this page so that they can replace the clothes, furniture, work equipment and other possessions they have lost, and also to help reimburse any money they may have to spend on alternative accommodation in the coming weeks and months.”

Stable owner Hughie Morrison said: “It is difficult for them as they have lost all their possessions, but to try to look on the bright side, no one was hurt and all the dogs were out.

“We are all working to find temporary or permanent accommodation until we can renovate the house.

“As many of the stable hands have dogs this is proving difficult.

“My secretary Jan Bexx has been pulling her hair out trying to organise alternative accommodation. She is working overtime to try to sort everything out.”

Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newbury Fire Station, three Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Didcot, Abingdon and Wantage fire stations and the aerial ladder platform from Whitley Wood Fire Station were sent to the scene of the fire.

Six firefighters in breathing apparatus used four hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene for around three hours.

Watch manager Richard Young, from Newbury Fire Station, said: “Everybody should avoid leaving tumble dryers unattended, even at night time, even when you go to bed.”

Since 2004, there have been at least 750 house fires which have involved Creda, Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline and Swan tumble dryer models – all brands owned by Whirlpool.

The tumble dryer has since been removed by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue to investigate whether it is one of the models that has been identified as posing a fire risk.

So far the JustGiving page has raised just over £2,000 for the victims of the fire. To donate go to http://bit.ly/2rD197T