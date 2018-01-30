go

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

Arson suspected after blaze at building in Hutton Close

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

FIRE crews spent five hours tackling a blaze in a disused building on Hutton Close, Newbury, last night (Monday). 

A call was made to Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 9.15pm. 

A spokesman for Newbury Fire Station said: "All the security shutters around the building made access difficult.

"Although the building is disused, homeless people have been living outside and in the building so we treated it as if it was occupied."

Luckily there were no people inside the building and there were no reported injuries.

Early indications suggest the fire was deliberately set. 

Both crews from Newbury Fire Station and one crew from Hungerford attended the fire. They remained on site until 1.30am.  

  • NoisyNortherner

    30/01/2018 - 12:12

    Since the fate of these houses has already been decided, why leave them standing for longer than is strictly necessary? If they'd already been knocked down then there wouldn't be anything to set fire to.

  • Louise

    Louise

    30/01/2018 - 11:11

    Homeless people not helping themselves out of homelessness. Creating further cost for landlord and taxpayer. One of Corbyn's pet causes of course, alongside Iran, Venezuela etc.

    • Bombey

      30/01/2018 - 11:11

      I take it you think the homeless folk started the fire eh?

