Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

FIRE crews spent five hours tackling a blaze in a disused building on Hutton Close, Newbury, last night (Monday).

A call was made to Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 9.15pm.

A spokesman for Newbury Fire Station said: "All the security shutters around the building made access difficult.

"Although the building is disused, homeless people have been living outside and in the building so we treated it as if it was occupied."

Luckily there were no people inside the building and there were no reported injuries.

Early indications suggest the fire was deliberately set.

Both crews from Newbury Fire Station and one crew from Hungerford attended the fire. They remained on site until 1.30am.