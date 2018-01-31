go

Women killed in Calcot collision identified

Police are appealing for witnesses to double fatal collision

TWO elderly women who were killed in a collision with a police vehicle in Calcot last week have been named. 

Ann Valley, aged 87, and Gwyneth DeCamps (formerly Dr Gwyneth Botherway), 88, were killed when their Nissan Micra was involved in a collision with an unmarked police car on the A4 at 3.45pm last Tuesday.  

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses following the double fatal road traffic collision close to the Mill Lane junction. 

IOPC regional director for the south east Sarah Green said: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic event.

“Our family liaison manager has met the families of Mrs Valley and Mrs DeCamps to offer our condolences and to tell them about our role and our investigation.

“We have placed witness appeal boards in the area and if anyone else can assist us to establish what happened, for the benefit of all of those affected, please make contact with our investigators.”

The IOPC was informed of the crash by Thames Valley Police and an independent investigation has been launched.

Investigators have established that the police dog vehicle, which was responding to an emergency call, was travelling with its blue lights on.

However, the IOPC is ascertaining whether the vehicle's sirens were on.

The incident data recorder, which records the car’s speed and movements, will be downloaded from the police car and will be analysed as part of the investigation.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the road was closed for about six hours.

Information from the IOPC said it believed that the women's car had turned out of the Calcot Park Golf Course onto the A4 when the crash occurred. 

Witnesses are asked to email calcot@policeconduct.gov.uk or to call 0800 096 9077.

