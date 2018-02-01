go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, schools in the district may have to make redundancies to avoid falling into a financial black hole. 

In other news, more needs to be done to tackle empty homes in the district. 

Plus, a spurned lover drove his car into his ex-partner's house.

Meanwhile, the former managers of a now council-run care home have defended their time in charge. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, neighbours fall out over a fence; a Lambourn woman celebrates her 100th birthday and Tesco Hungerford is accused of stocking out-of-date chicken.

In Thatcham this week, residents have taken the first look at a new retirement complex.  

And in Hampshire, more neglected horses have been rescued from Highclere. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

