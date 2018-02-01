Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

IT’S time at the bar at one of Newbury’s landmark pubs as the Snooty Fox has closed.

The Bartholomew Street watering hole was a popular late-night destination known for promoting live music and other entertainment over the years.

It served its last drink on Sunday.

Former manager Sherrieann Stephenson said on social media: “We all have our memories about the Snooty Fox and I wouldn’t know where to begin when telling mine – met some of the best people on the planet in that building and also met some fantastic oddballs as well.

“My staff were my world and couldn’t have done any of it without them, so thank you; also the family of punters that we collected along the way... we have to many memories to share.”

In October, the Newbury Weekly News reported on plans to convert the pub into a craft beer house by the Star Pubs & Bars company.

As part of the planned renovation, it is proposed that the pub returns to its former name of The Globe Inn.

On its website, Star Pubs & Bars says: “Transformational refurbishment works are planned and, once complete, the venue will be a vibrant, on-trend pub, characterised by a contemporary, stripped-back design.

“During the day it will give a coffee house vibe, and at night it will transform into a cool, craft beer house.

“With a nod to its rich history and heritage, the pub’s name will be returned to The Globe Inn, as it was known before it became the Snooty Fox.”

It adds: “Internally, post-refurbishment, the pub will include a casual bar area where friends can enjoy drinks and light bites to eat, a stripped-back bar area with a good-sized gathering area and a snug area perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy drinks in a private setting.

“There will also be a catering kitchen and the site has room for 50 covers.

“Externally, there will be an attractive outside area, including new furniture that can comfortably sit 12 covers.”