Mike's 60th birthday challenge

SOME people celebrate turning 60 with a marathon party... but Mike Rowe is running one instead.

Mr Rowe, from Hungerford, is preparing to run the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 22 and can regularly be seen out training in all weather.

He said: “I decided to sign up after a spontaneous sightseeing trip to Buckingham Palace.

“It was the day before the London Marathon, with all the flags flying along The Mall – I could really feel a sense of excitement and anticipation in the air.

“And that was it – that was when I decided ‘that’s what I want to do to celebrate turning 60’.”

Mr Rowe’s initial training was interrupted when he developed tendon strain, leaving him out of action for two months.

He struggled through, however, and has since signed up to more than 30 long distance races to help get him back on track.

He said: “A year ago I never thought I’d be saying this, but I do now enjoy running.

“Training runs in the wind and the rain are less enjoyable however…”

Mr Rowe is running for Brooke, a charity working to improve the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules that give people in the developing world the chance to work their way out of poverty.

He explained: “We’ve owned horses for nearly 30 years, so horses and their welfare is an important part of our lives.

“When deciding I was going to run the 2018 London Marathon, Brooke was always the charity I wanted to support.”

So far Mr Rowe has raised £124 of his £3,000 target.

To support him and help him achieve his goal visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikerowe60

Mr Rowe will be posting regular training updates there and on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/michael.rowe.18294