Spud's active in mind and body

SPUD is a three-year-old border collie who is super clever and eager to learn more from a new and active family.

He is no couch potato and, so is looking for experienced owners who can give him the physical and mental stimulation he needs.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Spud is an energetic chap and loves to explore green spaces.

“He’s highly-intelligent and a keen learner, so would love an owner who can support with training and keeping his mind active.

“Spud enjoys human company and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you.

“Despite his active nature, he has a sensitive side and is looking for a new owner who is around a lot of the time, initially, while he finds his feet.

“Time left alone can be built up gradually until he gets his confidence.

“We’d love to find a home with experienced collie owners who have lots of time to invest in Spud’s training and where there is plenty of outdoor space for him to run around in, so he can say goodbye to kennels and put his active collie mind to good use.”

If you think you’re the special someone that Spud has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk