Widow forms family charity

THE widow of a popular Silchester man, who died unexpectedly at home last July, has launched a charity to help children under 18 who have lost a parent.

Amy Donnelly, 33, was left with a six-month-old daughter when her husband Gareth died last summer at the age of 37.

She started the charity Guardian Angels UK last month to support, preserve and protect the physical and mental health of children who have lost a parent or guardian.

This will be provided through support and recreation and leisure time activities designed to improve their conditions of life.

The charity will officially be launched with a black tie charity ball on Saturday, July 21, at the Millennium Hotel at Reading’s Madejski Stadium.

Following her husband’s death, Mrs Donnelly started writing a personal blog on Facebook called Widowed, Young and a Mum, where she was open about her grief journey.

She hoped it would help not only herself, but others who were in a similar situation.

She received a lot of messages of support from widows and widowers around the world who found themselves not only grieving, but also struggling with the financial implications.

Since her husband’s death, Mrs Donnelly has raised a substantial amount for charity, including £597 for Help for Heroes, £762 for The Oddballs Foundation, £1,591 for The British Heart Foundation and £6,207 for The Movember Foundation.