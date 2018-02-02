Police hunt masked robber following raid on Newbury hotel

POLICE are hunting a masked robber who threatened a member of staff with a screwdriver during a raid at a Newbury hotel.

The man walked into the Travelodge in London Road before jumping over the reception and demanding money from the staff member at 7.30pm on Friday, January 26.

Police say the offender, whose face was covered during the robbery, took a quantity of cash but was unable to get the safe open.

The member of staff, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured in the incident.

It is believed the offender left the area on foot, heading towards the Robin Hood Roundabout.

Thames Valley Police has today released a CCTV image in the hope of tracing the offender and appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

Investigating officer DC Robert Simpson-Jones, of Force CID in Newbury, said: "We are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV footage because we believe he has information that would help our investigation.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was driving past at that time and may have dashcam footage of someone running from the scene.

"Anyone with information can contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number, 101."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43180027433, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.