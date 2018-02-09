go

Hungerford hosts second board games night tonight

Inaugural event proved so popular, it's back

Hungerford hosts second board games night

TONIGHT night it’s board games night again in Hungerford.

Games fan Daniel D’Arcy arranged a one-off event in Hungerford Town Hall last month and it was so popular there’s another one this week in the magistrates’ room between between 7.30pm and 11pm on February 9.

He said previously: “My partner and I realised that people are far too often staying in at night and sitting in front of games consoles.

“I’m 27 years old now, but when we first played on consoles, all your friends would come around and you’d play together. But now, online video gaming is more isolating than ever – people are missing out on face-to-face interaction.”

As an antidote, Mr D’Arcy and his partner Katie Chorley hosted the town’s first board games night.

People came from all over the town, and even from Newbury, while still more donated games for future events.

Mr D’Arcy said: “We had all ages from eight years to over 70 years and everything in between. Everybody really enjoyed themselves – so now we’ve organised a second night and plan to form a community club.”

For more information on future events, contact Mr D’Arcy on 07377 702722 or email bestffannad@hotmail.com

Hungerford hosts second board games night
Hungerford hosts second board games night tonight

Inaugural event proved so popular, it's back

 
