Theale man sentenced for indecency on bus

A THEALE man has been sentenced for committing a sex act on a bus, which outraged public decency.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 16, was Ian Richard Housden, who lives at The Crescent.

Fifty-three-year-old Mr Housden had initially denied committing the act in full view of other passengers, at Calcot, on February 12 last year.

However, despite having initially elected to go for trial, he changed his plea to guilty on the day that the hearing was scheduled.

His solicitor, Sotiris Yiakoumi, urged the court to order pre-sentence reports.

Mr Housden was warned that the reports would be prepared on the basis that all sentencing options, including custody, remained viable.

But at the sentencing hearing Mr Housden was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid community work requirement.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £350 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.