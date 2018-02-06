Man left with fractured eye socket following assault in Thatcham

A MAN and a woman who witnessed an assault in Thatcham are being asked to come forward.

Police believe that the pair have crucial information relating to an assault in The Broadway.

Officers said that a 42-year-old man became involved in an argument with another man outside the Co-op at around 7.10pm on Thursday, December 14.

The man then punched the 42-year-old before walking away in the direction of Station Road.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and attended the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged but required an operation.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and aged in his mid to late 20s.

He had short dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Officers would like to speak to a man and a woman who were present at the time and were petting the victim's dogs, which had been tied up at the bike rack outside the shop.

Investigating officer PC Michael Wray, said: "As part of our continuing investigation in to this incident, which resulted in the victim having to undergo ongoing medical treatment, I would like to appeal to the man and woman who were present during the incident petting the dogs and who are potential witnesses.

"If you believe this refers to you, please get in touch with officers. You are not in any trouble whatsoever however you may have seen something which could help our investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170371451', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.