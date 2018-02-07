Trinity students recognised in awards ceremony

TRINITY School’s current and former pupils were joined by the mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, to celebrate last year’s achievements at the school’s annual awards evening recently.

Mrs Crumly gave a speech on education and achievement, before the best-performing students were presented with their awards.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “It was great to see so many past and current students coming together to celebrate their own and the school’s successes.

“It was so good to see many of these former students before they returned to their studies at university.”

The awards included the Outstanding Student in KS4, which was awarded to Mahima Begum, while the Outstanding Student in KS5 went to Bradley Burton (current student) and Jack Turner (leaver).

The PTA Community Service Award went to Finley Uphill and the Service to School Awards went to Jenizze Ebias for KS4 and Daniel Hares for KS5.