IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a local resident recalls the bombing of Newbury as the town marks the 50th anniversary this weekend. 

In other news, a man who smashed a bottle over a woman's head has been jailed. 

Plus, a Newbury company has been fined for not submitting proper paperwork. 

Meanwhile, the Englefield Estate has spoken about the on-going row over a new school in Theale. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, backing for a local plan has been received. 

In Thatcham this week, parking charges in the town centre would be "a retrograde step."

And in Hampshire, tax bills are to increase and an appeal ahs been lodged into a traveller site. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Man attempted to drive car through ex-partner's window

Court No.1 New

Man left with fractured eye socket following assault in Thatcham

Theale man sentenced for indecency on bus

Police hunt masked robber following raid on Newbury hotel

Maidenhead man convicted of M4 death
Maidenhead man convicted of M4 death

Defendant was found guilty by a majority jury

 
"This site is all wrong for new school in Theale"

2comments

 
Trinity students recognised in awards ceremony

 
Man attempted to drive car through ex-partner's window

3comments

 

