Maidenhead man convicted of M4 death

A MAIDENHEAD man has been convicted for causing death by careless driving on the M4 near Membury Services.

Ian Lloyd-Owen, 60, of Bridle Road, Maidenhead, was found guilty by a majority jury at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (February 6) following a six day trial.

At around 8.45pm on Sunday July 3 2016, the victim, a 36-year-old woman, was a passenger in a VW Touran that was travelling on the M4 eastbound, between junctions 15 and 14 near Membury Services.

The victim's car was struck from behind by a Jaguar XF being driven by Lloyd-Owen.

Sadly as a result of the collision the victim sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Lloyd-Owen was voluntarily interviewed and charged on May 18 2017.

He is due to be sentenced on March 7 at Reading Crown Court.